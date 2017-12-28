Heavy smoke, flames rip through Cobb County apartment complex

Crews are on the scene of a fire at a Cobb County apartment complex that sent smoke billowing out of the structure that could be seen for miles.

The fire started around 8 a.m. at the Villas of South Cobb on Old Concorde Road in Smyrna.

Ten units were affected and as many as 32 people have been displaced. There were no injuries sustained.

The Red Cross is assisting those affected.

Investigators are on scene trying to determine the cause of the fire.

Cobb firefighters currently on the scene of an apartment fire on Old Concord Rd this morning. pic.twitter.com/4hrM9LYaXz — Cobb County Fire (@cobbcountyfire) December 28, 2017

A look at the flames blasting out of the Smyrna apartment complex that caught fire early Thursday morning, FULL story: https://t.co/fmsxxUtGTe pic.twitter.com/ZvMSEd6oUG — CBS46 (@cbs46) December 28, 2017

