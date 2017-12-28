Heavy smoke, flames rip through Cobb County apartment complex - CBS46 News

Heavy smoke, flames rip through Cobb County apartment complex

Posted: Updated:
By WGCL Digital Team
Source: Cobb County Fire Department Source: Cobb County Fire Department
SMYRNA, GA (CBS46) -

Crews are on the scene of a fire at a Cobb County apartment complex that sent smoke billowing out of the structure that could be seen for miles.

The fire started around 8 a.m. at the Villas of South Cobb on Old Concorde Road in Smyrna.

Ten units were affected and as many as 32 people have been displaced. There were no injuries sustained.

The Red Cross is assisting those affected.

Investigators are on scene trying to determine the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Connect with CBS46

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • CBS46 anchor Amanda Davis passes away

    CBS46 anchor Amanda Davis passes away

    Thursday, December 28 2017 5:46 AM EST2017-12-28 10:46:22 GMT

    CBS46 morning news anchor Amanda Davis has suffered a massive spontaneous stroke. 

    More >

    CBS46 morning news anchor Amanda Davis has suffered a massive spontaneous stroke. 

    More >

  • PHOTOS

    Remembering Amanda Davis

    Remembering Amanda Davis

    Thursday, December 28 2017 6:38 AM EST2017-12-28 11:38:07 GMT
    Source: WGCLSource: WGCL

    Veteran news anchor Amanda Davis has passed away after suffering a stroke at Hartsfield-Jackson Airport. Check out photos of Amanda throughout the years.

    More >

    Veteran news anchor Amanda Davis has passed away after suffering a stroke at Hartsfield-Jackson Airport. Check out photos of Amanda throughout the years.

    More >

  • Fans, colleagues across metro Atlanta remember anchor Amanda Davis

    Fans, colleagues across metro Atlanta remember anchor Amanda Davis

    Thursday, December 28 2017 12:59 PM EST2017-12-28 17:59:43 GMT
    Source: WGCLSource: WGCL

    The entire family at CBS46 is mourning the loss of morning show anchor Amanda Davis, who passed away after suffering a stroke at Hartsfield-Jackson Airport in Atlanta. 

    More >

    The entire family at CBS46 is mourning the loss of morning show anchor Amanda Davis, who passed away after suffering a stroke at Hartsfield-Jackson Airport in Atlanta. 

    More >
    •   