Pedestrian killed while walking along Spalding County roadway

A pedestrian was struck and killed while walking along a Spalding County roadway on Wednesday.

The crash happened at the intersection of Georgia Highway 41 and Birdie Road near the village of Sunny Side.

Not many details are known about the incident, including the identity of the victim. It is also unclear if the driver who struck the pedestrian remained at the scene until deputies arrived.

The roadway was shut down for several hours until the scene was cleared.

