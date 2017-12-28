Man arrested after alleged burglary at Duluth church on Christmas Eve

A man sustained serious injuries after he cut himself while allegedly burglarizing a Duluth church on Christmas Eve.

According to the Duluth Police Department, the man smashed a side window to gain access to the building but cut himself severely on broken glass when trying to enter.

Surveillance video shows the suspect walking around the church, bleeding profusely while casually smoking a cigarette. He is seen stealing an electric piano and he attempts to steal a television off the wall but damages it while trying to remove it from the mounting bracket.

The suspect then checked himself into the emergency room at Gwinnett Medical Center in Duluth and told medical personnel that he had been attacked by two men on Buford Highway.

After watching the surveillance video, church officials contacted police and the suspect was taken into custody at the hospital.

