Speeding suspect tries to collide with deputy's cruiser

A man is facing several charges after he allegedly tried to smash his speeding truck into a deputy's cruiser while driving drunk in early December.

The Hall County Sheriff's Office says the suspect, identified as 42 year-old Jeremy Brian Frick, was driving over 100 miles per hour on I-985 near mile marker 17. At one point, Frick allegedly tried to drive his Ford F250 pickup truck head-on into a deputy's cruiser, causing the deputy to act quickly to avoid being struck.

A high-speed chase ensued and Frick was eventually apprehended near the intersection of Lakeland Road and Cleveland Highway.

Frick has been charged with aggravated assault on a peace officer, DUI, failure to maintain a lane, driving without a license as well as several other traffic-related offenses.

He's currently in the Hall County Jail.

