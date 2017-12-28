Officer involved shooting - CBS46 News

An Atlanta SWAT team member was involved in a shooting at a residence on the 200 block of Linkwood Road NW.

Authorities say 34-year-old Altman Hall was shot in the abdomen on Thursday Dec. 28 after a standoff with SWAT.

Following the shooting he was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital where he is in stable condition.

A resident returning to the home noticed a broken window and suspected the family member may have gained entrance to the home.

According to the family member, Hall  was previously evicted from the residence and had an order of protection against him.

SWAT attempted to enter the home but were blocked by the 34-year-old who claimed to have a gun.

At the time Atlanta Police Department Spokeswoman Lisa Bender told media " a male is threatening to harm himself and is possibly armed."

Negotiators spoke with Hall for 45 minutes via telephone but were unable to de-escalate the situation due to Hall's compliance refusal.

No other individuals were injured.

Hall has been charged with felony aggravated stalking and burglary.

