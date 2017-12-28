SWAT officer shoots man

An Atlanta SWAT team member has shot a man hours after arriving to the scene of a domestic situation.

SWAT arrived at a residence on the 200 block of Linkwood Road NW Thursday afternoon.

At the time, Atlanta Police Department Spokeswoman Lisa Bender told media " a male is threatening to harm himself and is possible armed."

No one else was believed to be in the house.

