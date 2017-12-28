SWAT officer shoots man - CBS46 News

SWAT officer shoots man

Posted: Updated:
By WGCL Digital Team
(Source: Atlanta Police Department) (Source: Atlanta Police Department)
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

An Atlanta SWAT team member has shot a man hours after arriving to the scene of a domestic situation.

SWAT arrived at a residence on the 200 block of Linkwood Road NW Thursday afternoon.

At the time, Atlanta Police Department Spokeswoman Lisa Bender told media " a male is threatening to harm himself and is possible armed."

No one else was believed to be in the house.

CBS 46 will update the story as details become available. 

Copyright 2017  WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Connect with CBS46