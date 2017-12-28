SWAT officer shoots man

Video surveillance shows both suspects exiting a store where the elderly man purchased them a PlayStation 4 console.More >
Atlanta Police Department Spokeswoman Lisa Bender says " a male is threatening to harm himself and is possible armed."More >
Investigators say the male suspect has robbed four Regions Bank locations and one Bank of America.More >
Deputies with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office say Crystal Martinez cut an adult male on the back of his neck with a knife.More >
The mother of a three year-old child is being charged after she left her child in a running vehicle that was stolen from an Atlanta laundromat Wednesday night.More >
CBS46 morning news anchor Amanda Davis has suffered a massive spontaneous stroke.More >
Veteran news anchor Amanda Davis has passed away after suffering a stroke at Hartsfield-Jackson Airport. Check out photos of Amanda throughout the years.More >
The entire family at CBS46 is mourning the loss of morning show anchor Amanda Davis, who passed away after suffering a stroke at Hartsfield-Jackson Airport in Atlanta.More >
Authorities say an intoxicated woman who was on a first date with a prominent lawyer caused at least $300,000 in damage to his art collection.More >
A couple in Japan have been arrested after their emaciated adult daughter was found dead in a windowless room where she had apparently been locked for at least 15 years.More >
