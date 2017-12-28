Gainesville brothers released on bond following domestic brawl

Authorities say a fight broke out between Austin and Tristan Rhodes at a location on the 6100 block of Lula Highway just before 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Hall County officials say 26-year-old Austin Rhodes used his vehicle as a weapon by intentionally crashing into Tristan's car.

Austin is charged with aggravated assault and misdemeanor affray.

He was released from Hall County Jail after posting $10, 750 bond.

The 19-year-old Rhodes was arrested at a location on Highway 52.

He is charged with possession of marijuana and misdemeanor affray, and was released after posting $1,950 bond.

