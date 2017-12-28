Possible skeletal remains found off I-75

A man looking for a lost item came across more than he anticipated when he discovered the skeletal remains of a human body.

Georgia Bureau of Investigations officials say the bones were discovered Thursday afternoon on the side of I-75 southbound in Butts County.

The remains were located inside of a suitcase believed to have been at the location for some time.

The remains have been sent to the GBI medical examiner as investigators continue to work on the case.

Anyone with information regarding this case can contact the Butt’s County Sheriff’s Office at (770) 775-8232 or the GBI office in Milledgeville at (478) 445-4173.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.