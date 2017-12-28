Couple swindles thousands of dollars from elderly man

The Johns Creek Police Department need the public's assistance in the search of a man and woman who are wanted for swindling thousands of dollars from an elderly man.

Police say the two individuals posed as friends of the elderly man’s daughter in order to swindle him of nearly $15,000 cash.

Video surveillance shows both suspects exiting a store where the elderly man purchased them a PlayStation 4 console.

The couple was then seen driving a newer model white Chevrolet Camaro.

Any information regarding this case can be anonymously reported to Crime Stoppers Atlanta at (404) 577-8477.

