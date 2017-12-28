Man left for dead in front of strangers’ home, gunman on the loose

Police are trying to figure out who is responsible for shooting and transporting a dead man’s body to a home in Stone Mountain.

A homeowner who lives on the 1200 block of Westridge Avenue alerted police when the victim was found in front of the home.

Police believe he is the same victim who was shot at a hair salon on Memorial Drive.

So far, police do not have any suspects in custody.

