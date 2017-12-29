Man killed after SUV crashes into tree - CBS46 News

Man killed after SUV crashes into tree

By WGCL Digital Team
Source: WGCL Source: WGCL
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

A man is dead after he crashed his vehicle into a tree early Friday morning.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. on the 1100 block of West Paces Ferry Road in Atlanta.

Police believe excessive speed and alcohol may have played a factor in the crash.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

