Two dead, two hospitalized in Bartow County fire

Two people are dead and two others were hospitalized following a fire at a home in Bartow County.

According to Bartow County Fire, the fire ripped through the home on Martin Luther King Jr. Circle in Kingston around 1:30 a.m.

Officials report that two adult males died at the scene. Two more people, an adult male and an adult female were transported to Floyd Medical Center to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Fire officials said one of the deceased males was the son of the surviving couple. The fire and its cause are under investigation.

