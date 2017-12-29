5 arrested in Dick's Sporting Goods gun burglary

Five men have been arrested in connection with a gun burglary at a Dick’s Sporting Goods in Fayetteville.

The initial burglary took place on Dec. 21 when suspects stole nine handguns from the store. Officers responded to the same location on Dec. 28 after alarms alerted them to another break-in.

When officers arrived, they reported several shotguns were missing from displays, along with several boxes of ammunition.

While checking the surrounding area, a Fayette County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a stop on a suspicious vehicle. During the stop, two firearms from the previous burglary were recovered as well as all of the shotguns and ammunition taken in the second burglary.

ATF agents responded to assist with the investigation and the suspects will likely face federal and state charges. The following suspects were taken into custody:

Brandon Wallace- 24

Trevion Hinesman- 19

Daevon Speller- 21

Dante Stubbs- 22

Terrance Coffil- 20

