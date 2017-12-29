MARTA to offer additional services for New Year's Eve

MARTA is offering additional services on New Year’s Eve.

MARTA will offer additional rail and bus services on New Year’s Eve beginning at 5 a.m. until 2 a.m. January 1. MARTA is offering these additional services because of several events downtown for the holiday, including the Falcons/Panthers game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and the Peach Drop at Woodruff Park.

According to MARTA, all rail lines will provide service more frequently and additional trains will be added as needed. The last trains will depart at 2 a.m. on Monday.

To attend the Peach Drop at Woodruff Park, take the train to Peachtree Center Station coming from North of the city, or the Five Points Station for those coming from the South, East or West.

Bud Light and Lyft are also offering free Lyft services for those attending the Falcons/Panthers game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday.

Use the Lyft promo code BUDLIGHTNYE between 6:25pm and 9:25pm ET on 12/31 and get up to $20 off a Lyft ride. Simply enter the code in the Promos section of the Lyft app, request your ride from Mercedes-Benz Stadium, and you're on your way.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.