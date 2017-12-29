Gainesville man arrested for transaction card fraud

Police say on Dec, 28 the four men asked the victim to make change when his wallet was knocked from his hands and onto the ground.More >
Police say on Dec, 28 the four men asked the victim to make change when his wallet was knocked from his hands and onto the ground.More >
Jonathan Bernard King used a financial transaction card at a location in the 900 Block of Gainesville Highway on five occasions, without authority or consent from the victim in this case.More >
Jonathan Bernard King used a financial transaction card at a location in the 900 Block of Gainesville Highway on five occasions, without authority or consent from the victim in this case.More >
Five men have been arrested in connection to a gun burglary at a Dick’s Sporting Goods in Fayetteville.More >
Five men have been arrested in connection to a gun burglary at a Dick’s Sporting Goods in Fayetteville.More >
Video surveillance shows both suspects exiting a store where the elderly man purchased them a PlayStation 4 console.More >
Video surveillance shows both suspects exiting a store where the elderly man purchased them a PlayStation 4 console.More >
Atlanta Police Department Spokeswoman Lisa Bender says " a male is threatening to harm himself and is possible armed."More >
Atlanta Police Department Spokeswoman Lisa Bender says " a male is threatening to harm himself and is possible armed."More >
CBS46 morning news anchor Amanda Davis has suffered a massive spontaneous stroke.More >
CBS46 morning news anchor Amanda Davis has suffered a massive spontaneous stroke.More >
Five men have been arrested in connection to a gun burglary at a Dick’s Sporting Goods in Fayetteville.More >
Five men have been arrested in connection to a gun burglary at a Dick’s Sporting Goods in Fayetteville.More >
The entire family at CBS46 is mourning the loss of morning show anchor Amanda Davis, who passed away after suffering a stroke at Hartsfield-Jackson Airport in Atlanta.More >
The entire family at CBS46 is mourning the loss of morning show anchor Amanda Davis, who passed away after suffering a stroke at Hartsfield-Jackson Airport in Atlanta.More >
Although Roger is shy, this fourth grader is hoping that someone will notice him and make him a part of their family.More >
Although Roger is shy, this fourth grader is hoping that someone will notice him and make him a part of their family.More >
Veteran news anchor Amanda Davis has passed away after suffering a stroke at Hartsfield-Jackson Airport. Check out photos of Amanda throughout the years.More >
Veteran news anchor Amanda Davis has passed away after suffering a stroke at Hartsfield-Jackson Airport. Check out photos of Amanda throughout the years.More >