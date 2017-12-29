Gainesville man arrested for transaction card fraud

Hall County Sheriff's Deputies arrested a man they say used a financial card to obtain goods and services.

Jonathan Bernard King, 52, was arrested December 27, 2017.

Authorities say King used a financial transaction card at a location in the 900 Block of Gainesville Highway on five occasions, without authority or consent from the victim in this case.

King was taken into custody booked in at the Hall County Jail. Bond was set on each of the five counts of transaction card fraud at $1,300.00 each plus bond fees.

King has posted bond on these charges.

This case remains under investigation by the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.

