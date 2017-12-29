City of Atlanta to purchase land to expand Piedmont Park

Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed announces a major expansion for Piedmont Park in his final press conference as the city’s mayor.

"They have agreed to sell us the property at Piedmont and Monroe Drive," said Reed. "It will give us a visual stage that we really never had before."

Reed says the deal was reached late Thursday night with two signed letters of agreement that will secure park space for the city for years to come. It involves the area around the corner of Piedmont Road and Monroe Drive. The site is approximately two acres.

The deal hinged on a last-minute $2 million donation from an anonymous philanthropist.

The mayor said property values are increasing so much, he felt compelled to secure the property now because it would cost much more in the future.

"Because of the escalating property values, if we don't expand Piedmont Park and the Atlanta Botanical Gardens right now we don't think we're gonna get another chance," said Reed.

The project will take several years and we’re told tenants in the area do not have to fear they’ll be forced out right away with the announcement.

Reed’s announcement caps off an eight-year run as mayor. Reed was emotional in the press conference, reflecting on his time as mayor. He said “I got what I wanted”, referring to the fact that he was able to fulfill his childhood dream of becoming mayor of Atlanta.

He said his immediate future involves writing and giving speeches on his experience as mayor. He said he will also serve on an advisory board at the University of Chicago. But, for right now, he said, “I just want to sit down.” He also said, “I have an enormous amount of peace”.

