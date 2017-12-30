Four suspects arrested for robbery in Cherokee County

Three juveniles and one adult are in police custody after robbing a man in the parking lot of a McDonald’s on Towne Lake Parkway.

Njoroge Kabibi, 17, is charged with robbery by force and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. He is in Cherokee County Adult Detention Center with no bond.

The three juveniles are also charged with robbery and currently held in Marietta Regional Youth Detection Center.

Police say on Dec, 28 the four men asked the victim to make change when his wallet was knocked from his hands and onto the ground.

As the victim attempted to collect his money from the ground he was struck by the suspects.

