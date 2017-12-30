Used car lot nearly goes up in flames, no one injured

(Source: Gwinnett County Department of Fire and Emergency Services)

Atlanta Premium used car lot in Grayson nearly went up in flames Friday evening.

A passerby alerted Gwinnett County firefighters after observing smoke pouring from the building at 11:24 p.m.

Upon arrival crews discovered heavy fire in a room located in the single-story building.

No one was inside the business located on the 2600 block of Loganville Highway SE.

The cause of fire has not been determined.

