CBS46 news anchor Sharon Reed to co-host Peach Drop

CBS46's evening news anchor Sharon Reed will be bringing in the New Year as co-host of the Peach Drop alongside V-103's Ryan Cameron.

For 30 years, the Peach Drop was held at Underground Atlanta, but this year's new location is Woodruff Park.

Music artists are set to perform for thousands of attendees including Atlanta's own rapper Jeezy, iconic group TLC, and Tyrese.

Attendees are prohibited from bringing the following items into Woodruff Park: weapons of any kind, fireworks, alcohol, coolers, chairs. or backpacks.

Small, clear bags that are permissible at Mercedes-Benz Stadium will be allowed.

