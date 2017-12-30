Train hits tractor trailer in Union City - CBS46 News

Train hits tractor trailer in Union City

By WGCL Digital Team
UNION CITY, GA

Union City Fire Department is on the scene of an accident involving a tractor trailer and train.

US 29 at Gresham Street is blocked.

Minor injuries are being evaluated at the scene.

