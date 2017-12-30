Arrest made in gun store burglary

Police have arrested five people accused of stealing guns from a Dick's Sporting Goods in Fayette County.

The five men range in age from 19 to 24-years-old.

Police say the thefts occurred last week at the Fayette Pavilion shopping center.

Surveillance video shows the men breaking the glass on several display cases and taking off with several guns.

