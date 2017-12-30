Brother-in-law of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. passes away

Family and friends of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. are mourning the loss of the Isaac Newton Farris, Sr.

Farris, the brother-in-law of Martin Luther King, Jr. and husband of Christine King Farris passed away Saturday, December 30 at the age of 83.

Farris wed Christine August 19,1960 in a ceremony that was performed by Martin Luther King, Jr.

Farris served as a project manager for the construction of the King Center as well as founding visionary of Farris Color Visions.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home, Inc. in Atlanta, Georgia.

