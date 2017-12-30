Car crash victim wins spot at Disney 5k

A Clayton County woman's inspiring story of recovery has won her a spot at Disney World’s 5k next week.

Sonya Hazel, 42, of Riverdale was almost killed in February when someone texting behind the wheel knocked her car into an interstate wall. Her ankle completely severed in the crash, leaving her unable to walk. After months of therapy and hard work, she began to feel like herself - though she still has pain.

Hazel went back to work part time and a Cigna Health Coach, inspired by her story, offered her a spot at the 25th Annual Disney World Marathon weekend.

She said she's doing the 5k despite her injury to let others know that they can overcome whatever life throws at them.

“It wasn't easy because i had to teach myself how to walk again without putting any pressure on it,” said Hazel. “Being in a wheelchair and being on a scooter and then depending on a cane, without putting any pressure on my right foot. Just to take place in this marathon is amazing for me because I didn't think I would be able to do it two months ago and here i am preparing for this marathon.”

Hazel also credits her husband and children with helping her on the road to recovery. Her race is January 4th, 2018.

