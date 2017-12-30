Developer, architect John Portman dies at 93

John Portman, one of the city's best known developers and architects, died Saturday.

We are saddened by the loss of our founder John C. Portman, Jr. but are honored to carry on his legacy https://t.co/DAxsFvXZWe pic.twitter.com/C0erTlMGxJ — John Portman & Assoc (@JPortmanAssoc) December 30, 2017

Portman is credited with shaping the Atlanta skyline. His work can be found all around the city, from the Hyatt Regency, the Americas Mart to the Westin Peachtree Plaza.

He is known for donating time and money to numerous local causes.

Portman was 93 years old.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.