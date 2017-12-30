Developer, architect John Portman dies at 93

It's a bird. It's a plane. No, it's a bird on a plane.More >
Family and friends of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. are mourning the loss of the Isaac Newton Farris, Sr.
John Portman, one of the city's best known developers and architects, died Saturday.
CBS46's evening news anchor Sharon Reed will be bringing in the New Year as co-host of the Peach Drop alongside V-103's Ryan Cameron.
Union City Fire Department is on the scene of a tractor trailer and train involved accident.
CBS46 morning news anchor Amanda Davis has suffered a massive spontaneous stroke.
Five men have been arrested in connection to a gun burglary at a Dick's Sporting Goods in Fayetteville.
Veteran news anchor Amanda Davis has passed away after suffering a stroke at Hartsfield-Jackson Airport. Check out photos of Amanda throughout the years.
The entire family at CBS46 is mourning the loss of morning show anchor Amanda Davis, who passed away after suffering a stroke at Hartsfield-Jackson Airport in Atlanta.
The Oregon Court of Appeals has upheld the decision by the Bureau of Labor and Industries to fine the owners of a Gresham bakery after officials said they broke state law.
