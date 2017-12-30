Developer, architect John Portman dies at 93 - CBS46 News

Developer, architect John Portman dies at 93

By WGCL Digital Team
John Portman, one of the city's best known developers and architects, died Saturday.

Portman is credited with shaping the Atlanta skyline. His work can be found all around the city, from the Hyatt Regency, the Americas Mart to the Westin Peachtree Plaza.

He is known for donating time and money to numerous local causes.

Portman was 93 years old.

