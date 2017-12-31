UGA cheerleaders practice for big game

The countdown is on to the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, and on Saturday the University of Georgia cheerleading squad boarded a flight bound for California.

It doesn’t take much these days for this group of high flying cheerleaders to get excited.

“I was Face Timing my mom actually and I was like look at this, look at how many people are here,” said Kate Rider.

“It doesn’t feel real at all,” echoed Ashleigh Morris.

After all it’s great to be a Georgia Bulldog and in the hunt for a national championship.

“It’s like do I wear sweat pants for the day, do I wear shorts? I don’t even know,” said Matt Booth.

“I’m just ready for the warm and no humidity,” said Morris.

These lucky Dawgs are headed to the Rose Bowl in sunny California to cheer on their football team.

“I remember just jumping up and down on my bed just screaming when we found out we were going to California,” Rilee Racine.

And while they intend to stop and smell the roses there’s certainly more work to be done.

“My family actually told me I needed to practice a parade wave.”

They can only hope there’s some truth to the old saying ‘that practice makes perfect.’

“California is going to be painted red and black and it’s going to be unreal.”

