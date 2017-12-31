Greenbriar Mall shooting, man in critical condition

A 25-year-old man who shot and attempted to rob a teenager at Greenbriar Mall on Saturday is in critical condition at Grady Memorial Hospital.

Police say the suspect attempted to rob the 19-year-old victim as he left the food court and got into his car.

The shooter exited his own vehicle and attempted to enter the teens.

The victim responded by reaching for his gun and shooting the suspect multiple times.

The incident is being investigated by the Homicide Unit.

Police say the shooter is cooperating with the investigation.

