Police capture escaped inmate

A three-day man hunt for escaped inmate Christopher Carroll came to an end on Saturday when North Augusta officers captured him near a local business.

Carroll escaped from Lamar County Jail where he was being held for obstruction of an officer and theft by receiving stolen property.

Authorities say the elaborate inmate escaped by busting through a brick wall.

A South Carolina business owner alerted police when Carroll was observed suspiciously walking around nearby cars.

He is being held at the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office until an extradition hearing is set.

