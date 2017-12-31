Water main repairs across Atlanta, loss of water expected

Businesses and residents across Atlanta will experience an interruption in water services on Wednesday as crews work to repair a water main.

Crews are working to repair an 8-inch water main between 9 a.m. 4 p.m. on Glen Iris Drive.

The repairs will result in temporary loss of water and lane closures from Ponce De Leon to North Avenue.

Approximately 11 homes on Manor Court SW will be without water as crews work to repair a 2-inch water connection.

For more information, visit Atlanta Watershed here.

