Wind chill advisory issued for north Georgia mountains

CBS46 morning news anchor Amanda Davis has suffered a massive spontaneous stroke.More >
CBS46 morning news anchor Amanda Davis has suffered a massive spontaneous stroke.More >
The Oregon Court of Appeals has upheld the decision by the Bureau of Labor and Industries to fine the owners of a Gresham bakery after officials said they broke state law.More >
The Oregon Court of Appeals has upheld the decision by the Bureau of Labor and Industries to fine the owners of a Gresham bakery after officials said they broke state law.More >
Police say the suspect attempted to rob the 19-year-old victim as he left the food court and got into his car.More >
Police say the suspect attempted to rob the 19-year-old victim as he left the food court and got into his car.More >
Forty-two-year-old Sonya Hazel of Riverdale was almost killed in February when someone texting behind the wheel knocked her car into an interstate wall.More >
Forty-two-year-old Sonya Hazel of Riverdale was almost killed in February when someone texting behind the wheel knocked her car into an interstate wall.More >