Wind chill advisory issued for north Georgia mountains

A wind chill advisory has been issued for the north Georgia mountains.

When?

The advisory is from 10 p.m. Sunday night through Monday morning.

What does it mean?

A wind chill advisory is issued when wind chills are expected to drop below 0.

Who's impacted?

The advisory does not include metro Atlanta. It includes the north Georgia mountains in locations such as Ellijay, Hiawassee, Blue Ridge, Calhoun, Jasper and Blue Ridge.

More info

Very cold temperatures will combine with a breezy wind in the north Georgia mountains to produce wind chills that will mostly be in the single digits when you wake up Monday morning. Widespread wind chills below 0 are not expected, but isolated wind chills below 0 are possible Monday morning.

New Year's Eve in Atlanta

While Atlanta is not under an advisory, it will still be very cold. Freezing temperatures are expected after 8 p.m. as you celebrate the end to 2017 in the city. If you're headed to the Peach Drop, or any other outdoor celebration tonight, make sure and wear plenty of layers. Temperatures are expected to drop into the 20s at midnight.

