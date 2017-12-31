Police: 70 arrested, ongoing drug investigation - CBS46 News

Police: 70 arrested, ongoing drug investigation

CARTERSVILLE, GA (CBS46) -

The Cartersville Police Department has 70 individuals in custody after officers responded to a shots fired call on Sunday.

Officials say police arrived to Cain Drive at 2:18 a.m. and discovered evidence leading to a drug investigation.

