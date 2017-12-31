Apartments condemned, residents scrambling to find shelter

Almost two dozen families are scrambling to find somewhere to live after their College Park apartments were condemned.

Sunday was the day those families were supposed to be moved out, but some say management is leaving them high and dry and without a place to go.

To the surprise of Old Town Villa residents, this yellow notice popped up on their doors earlier this month.

“The letter says cease occupancy order,” said one resident. “This structure known as Old Town Villa at 2200 Godby Road has been declared unsafe for human occupancy.”

Many of the units have broken windows, some are without heat or air conditioning, and others have sewage problems.

“We’re working with one restroom with no water,” said resident Angel Hughley. “And it’s like we’re left out here. We’re just abandoned.”

The notice also states electricity will be cut off December 31st.

After the notice went up, management helped some families relocate but others said they aren’t getting any answers.

CBS46 is told 19 families are still living in these condemned apartments.

“They’re moving one of my next-door neighbors,” said Hughley. “You could have moved everybody to the new property.”

Andrew with the leasing office arrived at the property Sunday while CBS46 was there.

He said he could not comment on the situation but he told residents he would have an answer about relocation plans by Tuesday.

“They didn’t follow through on their word the first time so right now it’s basically maybe, maybe not,” said one resident.

CBS46 also contacted property management in Michigan trying to get answers.

We will continue to update this story as it develops.

