East Atlanta stolen car suspect in critical condition after self-inflicted gunshot wound

A suspect is in critical condition after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound while running from police on Sunday.

Zone Six officers observed a stolen vehicle around 1 p.m. at a gas station on Glenwood Avenue in East Atlanta. The officers saw suspects pumping gas and approached two suspects. When the suspects saw police, they fled.

Officers gave chase when one of the suspects suddenly shot himself with a handgun. Officers did not fire their weapons.

The suspect was transported to the Atlanta Medical Center in critical conditions. A second suspect, a juvenile, was taken into custody.

Both suspects were armed and both weapons were recovered at the scene. The Atlanta Police Dept. has asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigations to investigate the incident.

