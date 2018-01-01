One dead in head-on crash involving MARTA bus

One person is dead following a head-on collision involving a MARTA bus in DeKalb County early Monday morning.

The crash happened on Aylesbury Loop near the intersection of Clifton Springs Road in Decatur.

It is unclear if the victim was the driver or a passenger in the vehicle that was involved.

No word on what caused the crash.

