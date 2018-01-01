One hospitalized, others treated at scene of Gwinnett County fire

A huge crash near the Gwinnett County and Barrow County line has forced the closure of the northbound lanes on I-85 near SR 211.More >
One person was hospitalized and two others received medical attention at the scene of a fire in Gwinnett County early Monday morning.More >
Atlanta Premium used car lot nearly went up in flames Friday evening.More >
A man sustained serious injuries after he cut himself while allegedly burglarizing a Duluth church on Christmas Eve.More >
A station employee told fire officials smoke alarms alerted him to the fire hours after turning on the building’s heating system.More >
The Oregon Court of Appeals has upheld the decision by the Bureau of Labor and Industries to fine the owners of a Gresham bakery after officials said they broke state law.More >
CBS46 morning news anchor Amanda Davis has suffered a massive spontaneous stroke.More >
One person is dead following a head-on collision involving a MARTA bus in DeKalb County early Monday morning.More >
Police say the suspect attempted to rob the 19-year-old victim as he left the food court and got into his car.More >
From the time she was approached, to the moment her window was smashed, Lauren Law recorded every second of what happened when she was pulled over by a Henry County police officer.More >
