One hospitalized, others treated at scene of Gwinnett County fire

One person was hospitalized and two others received medical attention at the scene of a fire in Gwinnett County early Monday morning.

Crews were called to the scene just after midnight at the duplex on the 1200 block of McPherson Lane in Norcross.

The three people injured sustained smoke inhalation but all are expected to be okay. The cause of the fire is unknown.

The Red Cross is assisting four adults and four children displaced by the blaze.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.