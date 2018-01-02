Keisha Lance Bottoms sworn in as Atlanta mayor

The Oregon Court of Appeals has upheld the decision by the Bureau of Labor and Industries to fine the owners of a Gresham bakery after officials said they broke state law.More >
The Oregon Court of Appeals has upheld the decision by the Bureau of Labor and Industries to fine the owners of a Gresham bakery after officials said they broke state law.More >
A video posted to a sheriff's department Facebook page in Ohio showing a huge brawl at a Waffle House restaurant is making the rounds on social media after being viewed nearly 200,000 times.More >
A video posted to a sheriff's department Facebook page in Ohio showing a huge brawl at a Waffle House restaurant is making the rounds on social media after being viewed nearly 200,000 times.More >
Bernice King, daughter of civil-rights icon Martin Luther King Jr., took to Facebook to respond to a since-deleted tweet by Newsweek magazine.More >
Bernice King, daughter of civil-rights icon Martin Luther King Jr., took to Facebook to respond to a since-deleted tweet by Newsweek magazine.More >
A public viewing will take place Tuesday for Amanda Davis, who died after suffering a massive spontaneous stroke at Hartsfield-Jackson Airport last week.More >
A public viewing will take place Tuesday for Amanda Davis, who died after suffering a massive spontaneous stroke at Hartsfield-Jackson Airport last week.More >
In a blog post to fans on New Year's Day Underwood says she sustained a facial injury that required 40-50 stitches and that she's "not quite looking the same."More >
In a blog post to fans on New Year's Day Underwood says she sustained a facial injury that required 40-50 stitches and that she's "not quite looking the same."More >