Keisha Lance Bottoms sworn in as Atlanta mayor

With a busy agenda already planned, Keisha Lance Bottoms was sworn in Tuesday as the 60th mayor of Atlanta.

Bottoms won a special run-off election in December over Mary Norwood by 821 votes. Norwood requested the recount, citing discrepancies that her team found in absentee ballots and addresses.

Bottoms will have many prominent Atlanta leaders working with her to restore the city's faith in local government.

"I think she has the ability for transparency being her own mayor and I think that's going to make the difference where we can really get behind her as a full community that will start the healing process in this city and among families," said Reverend Gerald Durley.

Bottoms is hard at work putting together a transition team. She says her job is easier because she's spent more than eight years working in City Hall on a regular basis. Among her priorities for the city are building up the police force.

"We know that we are around 1,800 officers and we really need to get to 2,500 at some point ," said Lance Bottoms in early December. "I've been speaking with the police foundation about as it relates to how we police in our communities. Personnel is a part of it but technology is a huge part of it as well."

Bottoms began the day speaking at the Inaugural Interfaith Worship Service at Impact Church on Sylvan Road in Atlanta at 8 a.m. She then took the oath of office during a ceremony that started at 1 p.m. at the Martin Luther King Jr. International Chapel at Morehouse College.

Newly-elected Atlanta City Council President Felecia Moore was also be sworn in Tuesday as well.

