Bernice King responds to insensitive Newsweek tweet

Bernice King, daughter of civil-rights icon Martin Luther King Jr., took to Facebook to respond to a since-deleted tweet by Newsweek magazine.

The tweet, which was sent out on January 1, featured an extreme close-up of Martin Luther King Jr. in a coffin with the caption "Has anyone here seen my old friend Martin?"

Newsweek deletes tweet

The tweet has since been deleted.

Newsweek issued an apology later that day.

Earlier this afternoon we published an opinion piece with an insensitive image of Martin Luther King Jr. We sincerely apologize to the King family for this egregious error. — Newsweek (@Newsweek) January 1, 2018

Bernice King posts response on Facebook

Bernice King responded to the tweet by posting a Facebook video. Watch her response in the video below:

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.