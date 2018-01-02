Bernice King responds to insensitive Newsweek tweet - CBS46 News

Bernice King responds to insensitive Newsweek tweet

By WGCL Digital Team
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

Bernice King, daughter of civil-rights icon Martin Luther King Jr., took to Facebook to respond to a since-deleted tweet by Newsweek magazine.

The tweet, which was sent out on January 1, featured an extreme close-up of Martin Luther King Jr. in a coffin with the caption "Has anyone here seen my old friend Martin?"  

Newsweek deletes tweet

The tweet has since been deleted.

Newsweek issued an apology later that day.

Bernice King posts response on Facebook

Bernice King responded to the tweet by posting a Facebook video. Watch her response in the video below:

