Injuries reported following shuttle bus crash in Dunwoody

A Dunwoody roadway is shut down following a shuttle bus crash early Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 8 a.m. on Perimeter Center East.

Not much is known about the crash but DeKalb Fire and Rescue tell CBS46 that injuries have been sustained. The extent of those injuries is unknown at this time.

It is unclear what caused the crash. No word on when the roadway is expected to reopen.

