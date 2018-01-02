Fayetteville man announces Dawgs win to neighborhood by loud speaker

A Fayetteville man celebrating the Georgia Bulldogs historic win in the Rose Bowl on Monday night may not be very popular in his neighborhood today after he gave a very late, loud speaker announcement to fellow residents.

Jon Gloer, who also did the same thing after the Dawgs beat Auburn in the SEC Championship Game, donned his familiar Georgia shirt, plaid pajama bottoms and possibly the oldest Georgia football helmet in history. He took a microphone and loud speaker outside and began shouting out phrases like "How bout them Dawgs" and "Don't you want to congratulate those Dawgs?"

He even barked into the mic on occasion.

The video has been viewed over 43,000 times.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.