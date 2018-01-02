Frigid temperatures causing outages across Gwinnett, Hall and Barrow counties

The frigid temperatures are causing numerous outages for Jackson EMC customers in Gwinnett, Hall and Barrow counties.

The utility company says the outages were mainly the result of equipment breakdowns in fuses and transformers due to the high electrical demand. So far, the company says about 200 customers are currently offline, as of 9 a.m.

“Any piece of equipment may operate fine under normal use, but could have problems when stressed by high demand. We expect electrical demand to be very high during these extremely cold temperatures, which will stress our system and could cause some of our equipment to go out under overload. This same situation occurs in extremely cold weather as when the temperatures are extremely high,” said Jackson EMC Vice President of Engineering & Operations Joe Dorough in a press release.

Crews are working to restore power to those affected but the area could see more outages as the cold temperatures are expected to persist for the next few days.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.