3 Cobb Co. officers injured when motorcycles hit patch of ice on Kennesaw Due West Road

Three Cobb County police officers were injured after the motorcycles they were riding hit a patch of ice.

One of the officers was seriously hurt, but he is expected to survive. The incident happened on Kennesaw Due West Road.

The cause of the ice is under investigation. Kennesaw Due West Road is closed near Due West as the Georgia State Patrol investigates.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.