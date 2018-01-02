Hall County man arrested, charged with two counts of child molestation

An 18-year-old Hall County man was arrested on Dec. 30, 2017 and charged with two counts of child molestation.More >
A three-day man hunt for escaped inmate Christopher Carroll came to an end on Saturday when North Augusta officers captured him near a business in South Carolina.More >
A suspect is in critical condition after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound while running from police on Sunday.More >
The Cartersville Police Department has 70 individuals in custody after officers responded to a shots fired call on Sunday.More >
Police say on Dec, 28 the four men asked the victim to make change when his wallet was knocked from his hands and onto the ground.More >
The Oregon Court of Appeals has upheld the decision by the Bureau of Labor and Industries to fine the owners of a Gresham bakery after officials said they broke state law.More >
CBS46's Sharon Reed spoke exclusively with Kasim Reed about his time as mayor of Atlanta.More >
The funeral will take place Wednesday for Amanda Davis, who died after suffering a massive spontaneous stroke at Hartsfield-Jackson Airport last week.More >
Police are asking for the community's help in identifying the body of a woman found in a vacant vendor space inside the food court of the Gwinnett Place Mall.More >
A video posted to a sheriff's department Facebook page in Ohio showing a huge brawl at a Waffle House restaurant is making the rounds on social media after being viewed nearly 200,000 times.More >
