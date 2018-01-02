Hall County man arrested, charged with two counts of child molestation

An 18-year-old Hall County man was arrested on Dec. 30, 2017 and charged with two counts of child molestation.

According to a Hall County Sheriff’s investigation, Kenneth Leroy Lippert sexually molested two minor female children at a resident in Lula. Warrants were obtained on Dec. 29, 2017 and Lippert was arrested a day later without incident.

Lippert is in custody in the Hall County Jail, and no bond has been set at this time. The case remains under investigation.

