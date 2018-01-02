Boil water advisory in effect for East Point and College Park after water main break

A water main break on Norman Berry Drive has forced a boil water advisory for the cities of East Point and College Park.

Water pressure in parts of the water system has dropped to dangerously low levels, which presents a potential health hazard because of backflow and/or back siphonage of water of unknown quality into the water system.

Because of the potential risks, all citizens that have experienced water outages or low water pressure is advised to boil all water prior to use for drinking, cooking or preparing baby food. Water should be boiled for at least one minute after reaching a rolling boil.

Citizens should continue to boil their water until they have been notified by their drinking water utility that the water system has been restored to full operation.

For questions or concerns please contact the City of East Point Water Department (404) 270-7189.

