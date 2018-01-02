State of emergency issued ahead of winter storm for southeast Ge - CBS46 News

State of emergency issued ahead of winter storm for southeast Georgia

By Rodney Harris, Weather & Digital Content Producer
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

Gov. Nathan Deal has issued a state of emergency for 28 counties in southeast Georgia ahead of a winter storm that will impact the area on Wednesday.

The winter storm will not impact metro Atlanta or north Georgia. 

The state of emergency is effective immediately and includes the following counties:

  • Appling
  • Atkinson
  • Bacon
  • Brantley
  • Bryan
  • Bulloch
  • Camden
  • Candler
  • Coffee
  • Charlton
  • Chatham
  • Clinch
  • Echols
  • Effingham
  • Evans
  • Glynn
  • Jeff Davis
  • Lanier
  • Lowndes
  • Liberty
  • Long
  • McIntosh
  • Pierce
  • Screven
  • Tattnall
  • Toombs
  • Ware
  • Wayne

A storm system will travel up the east U.S. coast Wednesday and combine with cold temperatures to produce snow in southeast Georgia, which is where winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories are already in effect.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.  

