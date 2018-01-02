Atlanta has free concerts, big screen to watch College Football National Championship

Jason Derulo, Charlie Puth, The Chainsmokers and Darius Rucker are performing at Centennial Olympic Park this weekend as part of the College Football Playoff Championship weekend in Atlanta.

All the concerts are free, but you have to get in before the park fills to capacity. Organizers estimate they can fit about 20,000 people before they have to close the gates.

They suggest arriving no later than 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, and no later than 12 p.m. -- eight hours early -- on Monday to guarantee a free spot.

The National Championship game kicks off at 8 p.m. Monday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, but visitors to the park can watch the game on a 50 ft. wide screen.

Kendrick Lamar will also be doing a halftime performance from Centennial Olympic Park.

It's hard to say which is the better venue for entertainment -- the stadium or the park.

Other artists slated to perform include Lizzo on Jan. 6, Bebe Rexha and Spencer Ludwig on Jan. 7 and Brett Young on Jan. 8.

This is the first time in college football history that both teams playing in the championship are coincidentally within a few hours drive of the "neutral" stadium.

The University of Alabama is about 200 miles away, and the University of Georgia is about 70 miles away.

Copyright 2018 Meredith Corporation (WGCL-TV) All rights reserved.