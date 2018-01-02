Georgia fans celebrate after Rose Bowl win

University of Georgia students and fans lined up to ring the chapel bell in Athens Tuesday, a tradition after every Bulldog win.

“You can’t not ring the bell after a win like last night. You can’t do it, you have to,” says student Moriah Silvers.

It comes a day after the Dawgs defeated the Oklahoma Sooners in the Rose Bowl to advance to the national championship game in Atlanta.

“The season has been pretty crazy, but then the game last night though was a ride. It was a ride,” says fan Lennon Harkins.

“It’s like crap, we actually have a chance. We actually might win the national championship for the first time in like, I don’t know, 30 years,” says Silvers.

It was utter pandemonium for Georgia fans watching on television when running back Sony Michele scored the game winning touchdown in double overtime. And the Bulldog faithful even turned out on campus around 6 a.m. Tuesday to welcome the team home.

“I just can’t believe it because how Sony, Nick Chubb, Jake, they did a really good job,” says another UGA fan.

Good enough to boost sales of championship gear and give hope to a fan base anxious to ring the bell again on Monday.

