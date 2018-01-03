Water main break closes Buckhead roadway

A water main break has forced the closure of one lane along Moores Mill Road in Atlanta and coupled with the frigid temperatures, could cause slippery conditions for drivers.

The closure is between Bolton Road and Coronet Way.

It could be a while before the roadway fully reopens. Crews aren't expected to have the water main repaired until Friday.

