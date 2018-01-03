Smyrna first Georgia city to ban handheld devices for drivers

The city of Smyrna is about to become the first city in the state to ban handheld devices for drivers.

The city council was split on the ordinance during a meeting Tuesday night but Mayor Max Bacon cast the deciding vote.

You will be able to touch your phone to answer a call but anything beyond that will be against the law.

The ordinance goes into effect on April 2.

