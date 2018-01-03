Delta flight headed to London grounded twice at Hartsfield-Jackson

Passengers aboard a Delta Air Lines flight from Atlanta to London were forced to return back to Hartsfield-Jackson Airport two times after reports of engine problems.

Delta Flight B764 took off from the airport at 7:55 p.m. but the pilot heard a noise and the plane was forced to return about an hour and a half later because of engine problems.

Passengers boarded a second flight and took off at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday night but the pilot again heard a noise and the plane returned to the gate at around 1:45 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Another flight is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday evening.

