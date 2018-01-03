First female mayor in Roswell eager to get started

Lori Henry, the first female to be voted in as mayor in the city of Roswell, made history on Tuesday during her first day on the job.

Henry says Tuesday was like attending the first day of school but she's eager to get started.

"So many people have been saying to me, wow! How does it feel to be the first female mayor? And it feels good," said Henry.

Even while campaigning, Henry says she tried not to think about being the city's first female mayor. As a girl, she saw herself as more of an artist than a politician but says, even then, she thought she had the makings of a leader.

"I was a very good kid. I was well-behaved. I was the kid that was sitting in the front of the classroom waving their hand because I was always prepared. So I was kind of a kid that some kids just didn't like," continued Henry.

A neighborhood issue spawned her interest and eventual passion for politics. She served on the Roswell city council for more than 8 years and is also a small business owner. She also says she thinks that women are better communicators than men and that gives them a natural advantage in a political role.

"I think women like to discuss more. Build consensus and are really considerate of other people's thoughts and feelings and perspectives," says Henry.

Henry says she's not sure why there's suddenly a surge in female power in the workplace and politics but says opportunity is everywhere.

"It looks like there's a shift in thinking," says Henry. "If you look at the Webster's dictionary, #1 word for 2017 is feminism."

Henry was sworn in during a ceremony on Tuesday and she could start her official duties on January 8.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.