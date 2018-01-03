Safety preparations underway in advance of National Championship game

Preparations are underway as Atlanta gets ready to host the College Football Playoff Final between Georgia and Alabama at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 8.

Both teams won their semi-final match-ups with Georgia beating Oklahoma 54-48 in overtime at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. The Crimson Tide overwhelmed Clemson 24-6 in the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans to advance to the championship game.

The game will be played Monday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in downtown Atlanta and is expected to be a packed house as both teams are within a few hours drive of the stadium.

Unlike in years past, fans can make it here to the action without any plane tickets, hotels, or long expensive road trips, and this time, you don't even need to be inside the stadium to watch the game. You can see the whole thing on a gigantic screen the size of this stage and attend concerts for free all weekend long.

Jason Derulo headlines Saturday with the Chainsmokers performing on Sunday. Kendrick Lamar entertains the crowd during the halftime show from the park. Even though this park can fit 20,000 people, they're expecting it to get filled up almost immediately. They're suggesting fans get here at least four hours early for the concerts and eight hours early for the game itself.

As far as tickets, the stadium holds 72,000 spectators and the average price to get in is about $2,700.

Of course, with any large event, there's going to be safety procedures that fans must know about. That's why an 11 a.m. press conference is scheduled to release information on what's allowed in and what's not.

Here's what's allowed in:

Clear Tote (not to exceed 12' x 6' x 12')

Plastic Storage Bag (1 gallon/resealable and clear)

Small Clutch Bag (With or without handle no larger than 4.5' x 6.5')

Diaper Bag (No larger than 4.5' x 6.5')

(Exceptions will be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection)

Here's what's NOT allowed in:

Camera cases, printed pattern bags, seat cushion with pocket, mesh bag, binoculars case, tinted plastic bag, purse, diaper bag, backpack, clear backpack, fanny pack, oversized tote bag, cooler, briefcase, cinch bag and luggage.

HAPPENING TODAY: Ahead of the big game we're taking a look at what's being done to keep you safe. @cbs46 I'm live at 515a pic.twitter.com/jsoj7f2OvY — Daniel Wilkerson (@WilkersonCBS46) January 3, 2018

More information will be released in a press conference scheduled by the Atlanta Police Department at 11 a.m.

